Pistons ease past Cavs in playoff rematch

NEW YORK (Reuters) -- The Detroit Pistons proved too strong for LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers in their first meeting since last season's Eastern Conference playoff series, easing to an 87-71 road win on Thursday.

Chauncey Billups had 17 points and 10 assists and Tayshaun Prince added 16 points and eight rebounds to lead six Detroit players in double-figure scoring as the Pistons opened up a 2 1/2 game lead on the Cavaliers in the Central Division standings.

The division rivals met in a thrilling seven-game East semifinal series in May, won by Detroit in the decider.

However, the Pistons (16-8) ended any drama in this one, pulling away in the fourth quarter.

Billups snapped a stretch of poor shooting to sink his first three shots of the fourth quarter to allow the Pistons to open up a 13-point lead with less than nine minutes left.

Detroit outscored Cleveland (14-11) 30-16 in the final quarter and played stifling defense most of the night, holding the Cavaliers to just 34 percent shooting from the field.

Antonio McDyess had a season-high 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons, who have the best record in the Eastern Conference. Detroit shot 44 percent from the field.

James led the Cavaliers with 26 points and 10 rebounds and also had five assists, including going 8-for-8 from the foul line. But the rest of the Cavs were just 7-for-15 from the line and 2-for-11 from three-point range.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas added 16 points for the Cavaliers, who are now 11-3 at home this season.