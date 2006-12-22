Oil prices inch up a day after big drop

VIENNA, Austria (AP) — Oil prices rose Friday after falling more than $1 in the previous session as shipments returned to normal in the U.S. Gulf Coast region.

Still, signs of an economic slowdown in the United States and forecasts of continued mild temperatures for the U.S. Northeast put a relatively low ceiling on prices.

Light, sweet crude for February delivery rose 21 cents to $62.87 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange by midday in Europe. The contract on Thursday fell $1.06 to settle at $62.66 a barrel.

Shipping operations along the Gulf of Mexico Coast returned to normal after more than a week of disruptions due to dense fog. The delivery problem helped to create a big draw down in last week's oil stocks.

"Even though the market seems to expect this problem to be temporary and the backlog should be caught up fairly quickly, another relatively large pull from stocks can be expected next week," wrote Fimat USA analyst John Kilduff in a research note.

Oil prices could drop further after the National Weather Service forecast Thursday that temperatures in the Northeast — an area of high demand for heating fuel and gasoline — will remain above normal through the first days of January.

U.S. crude inventories plunged by 6.3 million barrels last week from the previous week, the Department of Energy reported Wednesday. That is greater than analysts' expectations of a drop of between 1.8 million barrels and 2 million barrels.

The Nymex crude contract rose 26 cents on the news Wednesday to settle at U.S.$63.72 a barrel, a three-month closing high, but market enthusiasm was tempered by expectations that stocks will rebound. Additionally, Vienna's PVM Oil Associates noted that downward revisions in U.S. economic growth to 2 percent in the third quarter "added a bearish note to the market."

In other Nymex trading Friday, heating oil futures gained 1.63 cent to $1.718 a gallon while January gasoline blendstock for oxygen blending, or RBOB, which replaces unleaded gasoline futures at the end of the year as a result of changing environmental regulations, rose 2.11 cents to $1.67 a gallon. Natural gas prices dropped 7 cents to $6.730 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Both Nymex and ICE Futures will settle contracts early before a three-day closure.