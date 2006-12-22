Christmas spirit expected to lift Australian share market

SYDNEY (AFP) -- A generous helping of Christmas spirit is likely to lift the Australian share market further next week, although a rising speculative trend threatens to dampen cheer come the New Year, dealers said.

They said thin trading volumes and anticipation that bonus payments would find their way into share markets traditionally pushed up share prices over the Christmas/New Year period.

The benchmark SP/ASX 200 ended the week at 5,603.7, up 28.3 points or 0.51 percent on the previous week's close of 5,575.4.

AMP chief economist Shane Oliver expected the local bourse had some way to go after reaching a new record high mid-week, and finishing the week up on the back of strength in consumer staples, financials and health stocks.

"While there are no guarantees when it comes to a one week view, we expect major global share markets, including the Australian share market, to make new highs by year end as the traditional Santa Claus rally kicks in," he said.

Oliver predicted strong returns of around 14 percent for Australian shares over 2007, as the market was still below fair value.

"Commodity prices are likely to remain relatively high and capital flows into the share market ... are likely to remain strong," he said.

However, he warned investors to expect a correction of around 15 percent in share markets at some point along the way in 2007. "While a downturn in the global interest rate cycle and a soft landing in growth mean the broad economic environment should be less risky in 2007 than it was in 2006, the increasing role of (merger and acquisition) deals and speculative activity generally has the potential to result in a bumpy ride at times."

Economic indicators would be on the meager side over the next two weeks, with only data for credit and the trade deficit due for release, he said.