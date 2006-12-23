WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- Drug use among American teenagers has fallen by nearly a quarter over the past five years, a new study showed, although there was little improvement in the last year.

The government-funded study, carried out by researchers at the University of Michigan, found that drug use among teens in 8th, 10th and 12th grades had dropped by more than 23 percent since 2001.

Abuse of almost every illegal drug fell, although use of the prescription painkiller OxyContin rose among teenagers, the survey said.

The 23 percent decline meant 840,000 fewer students were using illegal drugs this year than in 2001, according to the 2006 Monitoring the Future study, which questioned 48,460 students from 410 public and private schools.

Despite the five-year drop, the study found little change in drug use among teenagers during the past year.

Marijuana use among older teens was down but it remained steady among younger teens for a second straight year. Use of LSD, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, inhalants, tranquilizers and sedatives showed little or no change.

The survey also found little change in teen attitudes about the harmfulness of drugs, a key predictor of future use.

The survey found consumption of marijuana, the drug most widely used by teens, had fallen 25 percent over the past five years. Thirteen percent of the students said they had used marijuana in the past 30 days, versus 26 percent in 2001.

Use of amphetamines, especially methamphetamine, also plummeted since 2001. Less than 1 percent of students said they had used methamphetamine at least once in the last 30 days.

One area of growth was prescription drugs. Four percent of all of the teenagers said they had used OxyContin at least once in the last year, a 30 percent rise over the past four years.

Use of the narcotic painkiller Vicodin remained steady, with 10 percent of the older students reporting they had tried it at least once in the past year.

In addition to dramatic drops in the use of illegal drugs like LSD and ecstasy, the study also reported a fall in the use of cigarettes, alcohol and steroids.