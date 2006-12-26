President calls for further Tehran-Tunis cooperation

TEHRAN-- President Mahmud Ahmadinejad on Tuesday called for further efforts to be made for the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Tunisia.

“Iran is interested to see the development, welfare, and honor of Tunisian people,” Ahmadinejd told the new Tunisian Ambassador to Tehran Hatem Essayem who submitted his credentials.

Iran and Tunisia are two members of the great Islamic ummah that can increase their capabilities through boosting ties, Ahmadinejad said.

In the light of their important geo-strategic situation in the Middle East and North Africa, Tehran and Tunis can help decrease regional tensions through bolstering cooperation in international organizations, Ahmadinejad observed.

Essayem said he will do his outmost to promote bilateral ties during his mission in Iran, expressing hope that the agreements previously signed between the two countries will be implemented.