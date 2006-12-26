Iran, Thailand stress need to bolster tourism ties

KUALA LUMPUR (IRNA) -- Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Suvit Yodmani in Bangkok on Tuesday called for expansion of tourism cooperation with Iran.

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Thailand Mohsen Pak-Ayeen, Yodmani said introducing Iran's tourism attractions would consolidate cultural exchanges between the two countries.

He urged expert groups to explore new avenues for bolstering bilateral tourism cooperation.

He said Thai people are willing to get familiar with the great and rich Iranian civilization and traditions.

Yodmani voiced his country's eagerness to promote sport cooperation with Tehran, saying Thailand has been host to several Asian teams and enjoys valuable experience in this regard.

Pak-Ayeen, for his part, stressed the significance of implementing a memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in 2002 on expansion of tourism cooperation.

He invited Thai minister and tourism officials to visit Iran to get acquainted with Iran's tourism attractions and historical monuments.

He said construction of the Persepolis replica in Thai city of Pattaya, Hafeziyah Garden in the Thai permanent flora exhibition and appointment of Iran's honorary tourism envoy would help introduce Iran's tourism attractions.

The envoy called for exchange of coaches in various sport fields between the two countries.