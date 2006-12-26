Saddam to die within 30 days

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An Iraqi appeals court on Tuesday upheld Saddam Hussein's death sentence for crimes against humanity and said he should hang within 30 days.

Human rights activists condemned his trial as seriously flawed and called on the government not to carry out the sentence, which comes amid raging violence between Saddam's fellow Sunni Arabs and majority Shiites.

Sunni Arab leaders reacted angrily to the ruling, saying it was politically motivated by Saddam's former enemies now in power in a U.S.-backed Shiite-led national unity government.

"The appeal court has approved the death sentence. They (the government) have the right to choose the date starting from tomorrow up to 30 days. After 30 days it will be an obligation to implement the sentence," the head of the Iraqi High Tribunal, Aref Abdul-Razzaq al-Shahin, told a news conference.

Saddam, 69, and two others were sentenced to death on Nov. 5 for crimes against humanity over the killings of 148 Shiites from the town of Dujail after he escaped assassination in 1982.

"Every criminal should get what he deserves, whether he is Saddam or anybody else, but with a fair trial. They turned the Saddam trial into a show," said Salim al-Jibouri, an official of the Islamic Party, the largest Sunni Arab party in parliament.

Human rights group Amnesty International said the appeal court ruling came after a trial that lacked independence from political interference. "Amnesty International is very disappointed about this decision," a spokeswoman said.

"We are against the death penalty as a matter of principle but particularly in this case because it comes after a flawed trial."

Human Rights Watch, a New York-based group, also objected. "Imposing the death penalty, indefensible in any case, is especially wrong after such unfair proceedings," said Richard Dicker, director of the International Justice programme at Human Rights Watch.

"That a judicial decision was first announced by Iraq's national security adviser (Mowaffaq al-Rubaie) underlines the political interference that marred Saddam Hussein's trial."

The nine-judge appeal court also upheld death sentences against Saddam's half-brother, Barzan al-Tikriti, and former judge Awad al-Bander, for their part in the incident.

The court recommended toughening the sentence on former Vice President Taha Yassin Ramadan, who had been sentenced to life in prison over Dujail, saying he should also be executed.

Saddam's chief defence counsel, Khalil al-Dulaimi, said the ruling would inflame Iraq's sectarian divide: "If they dare implement the sentence it will be a catastrophe for the region and will only deepen the sectarian infighting," he told Reuters from Amman.

In Washington, Pentagon spokesman Bryan Whitman said the U.S.-backed Iraqi judicial system "has followed its rules and processes and come up with its conclusion".

Saddam is still on trial with six others for genocide against ethnic Kurds in northern Iraq in the 1980s. Shahin said the trial would continue without Saddam if he is executed.

Saddam is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan.8.