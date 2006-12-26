MPs write to world parliaments on double standards

TEHRAN – Some 206 Iranian MPs wrote a letter to the world’s parliaments, international organizations, and the UN’s expert agencies on Tuesday condemning the recent Security Council sanctions on Iran.

The Security Council voted on Saturday to impose its first ever sanctions on Iran’s trade in nuclear materials and technology.

“The resolution, which is a violation of the international law, reveals that some countries are seeking to prevent the Islamic Republic from gaining access to nuclear energy for civilian purposes,” part of the letter read.

The adoption of the resolution shows that there is an organized mechanism that overtly wants to deprive nations of their right to development, research, and scientific progress, it added.

“Definitely, the adoption of such a resolution cannot influence the Iranians’ determination to obtain nuclear expertise and...

“Now, we invite all conscientious people, the vigilant representatives of world nations, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations to sit in judgment and prevent such incorrect, selective, and double-standard approaches in the international community,” the letter said.

Quitting NPT not on Iran’s agenda: MP

The Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Chairman Alaeddin Borujerdi said on Tuesday that quitting the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is not yet on Tehran’s agenda even though some lawmakers have called for a withdrawal.

However, he said, Iran considers the resolution a violation of the international law.

The Majlis has started debating a bill that would oblige the government to “revise cooperation” with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he told reporters.

Through its Sunday’s decision, the Majlis has in fact given “a blank check” to the government to take necessary steps to secure national interests, the lawmaker commented.

“Sending Iran’s nuclear dossier to the Security Council despite (IAEA Director General Muhammad) ElBaradei’s reports which had repeatedly rejected any deviation from the IAEA Statute by Iran was a political move which came under U.S. pressure,” he explained.

“Therefore all the consequent developments and Security Council resolutions (against Iran) are unacceptable by the Islamic Republic” Borujerdi said.

Iran does not need Western nuclear technology: official

Iran does not need Western nuclear technology, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Deputy Director Mohammad Saeedi told reporters while attending the Majlis to discuss the issue with lawmakers.

He added that the Security Council sanctions will have no effect on Tehran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

Saeedi also called the parliament’s move a “logical measure”, saying that the Majlis makes decisions based on national interests.

Iran has planned to install 3,000 centrifuges at its uranium enrichment plant in Natanz in line with a program announced to the IAEA, he added. Asked about the timing of the installation of the centrifuges, he said, “The legal process has to be completed so that we can announce it at the right moment.”