Fifteen killed in Baghdad bombs

BAGHDAD (BBC News) -- At least 15 people have been killed and 60 wounded in a triple car bomb attack in the south-west of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, officials say.

The attack on a busy market street in the Bayaa district was severe, even by Iraqi standards, says a BBC correspondent in the capital.

It is not clear who was targeted, but almost all the victims were civilians.

In Bayaa, cars were parked close to one another in an area packed with shops and known for buying and selling vehicles, says the BBC's Peter Greste in Baghdad.

Then as shoppers milled about in the late-morning sunshine a car exploded. As rescuers rushed to help the victims, a second and then a third bomb went off.

In the east of the city, an improvised explosive device exploded near a Sunni shrine.

Again, as police and emergency services rushed in, two more bombs exploded killing one police officer and wounding nine more.

In the city of Basra in southern Iraq, the council has said it is withdrawing its co-operation with the UK military in the area in protest at a raid on a police headquarters in Basra.

On Monday, 10 civilians were killed and 11 injured by a car bomb in a shopping area in Baghdad.

In a separate attack, a suicide bomber killed at least two people and injured about 20 other passengers on a minibus. --------------U.S. casualties

A fourth U.S. soldier was wounded in the attack outside the capital, the military said.

The total number of U.S. military deaths in Iraq is said to have reached 2,972 since the U.S.-led invasion of the country in 2003, according to Pentagon figures.

Many commentators believe this to be a symbolic milestone, as it is close to exceeding the number of people who were killed in the 9/11 attacks -- 2,973.