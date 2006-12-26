One killed, two hurt in blast in northwestern Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AFP) -- A car bomb exploded outside the main airport in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar early Tuesday, killing a laborer and wounding two others, police said.

The bomb, planted in a small Suzuki car, went off near the parking lot of the airport at 7:10 A.M. (0210 GMT), senior police investigation officer Qazi Jamil told AFP.

"It was a powerful blast, the car was totally destroyed," he said, adding that several other vehicles were also damaged.

The dead man, identified as a laborer, died of his injuries in the local Khyber Teaching Hospital, doctor Zahir Shah said.

The two injured men are out of danger, Shah told AFP.

Police described it as a terrorist act.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the bombing, which came amid beefed-up security in Muslim Pakistan.

Peshawar, the capital of the North West Frontier Province bordering Afghanistan, has seen a series of bomb attacks in recent months.

Nine people were killed when a powerful bomb ripped through a crowd of people shopping for the Muslim festival of Eid-ul Fitr in late October.

The bomb was planted beneath a cart of local vendors selling toys, garments and jewellery outside Peshawar's Jinnah Park.

Two policemen were wounded in November when a suicide bomber blew himself up next to a police van.

A suspected militant was killed on December 1, when explosives he was carrying on a motorbike blew up in high-security garrison area of Peshawar, about a kilometer (less than a mile) from the U.S. Consulate and military intelligence buildings.

Security officials have linked bomb attacks in Pakistan to Islamic militants opposed to President Pervez Musharraf's support to the U.S.-led "war on terror" as well as to sectarian extremists.

Key U.S. ally Pakistan has deployed tens of thousands of troops in the rugged tribal region along the Afghan border to hunt down Al-Qaeda and Taleban militants who fled Afghanistan after the fall of the hardline Taleban regime in late 2001.