Spanish surgeon examines Castro

HAVANA (BBC News) -- A leading Spanish surgeon has gone to Havana to examine the Cuban leader Fidel Castro and decide whether he needs another operation.

A Madrid health official said a top surgeon, Dr. Jose Luis Garcia Sabrido, had gone there in response to Cuban requests for help.

President Castro, 80, who has ruled Cuba since 1959, is recuperating from surgery he underwent in July to stop intestinal bleeding.

He has placed his younger brother, Raul, in charge of the government.

Dr. Garcia is an expert on intestinal ailments.

Cuban officials have said that Castro is not suffering from cancer or any terminal illness, and that he is recuperating.

The Madrid health official, Manuel Lamela, said Spain had been sending medicines to Cuba since June.

On Sunday the Barcelona-based newspaper El Periodico reported that Dr. Garcia had flown to Havana on Thursday on a jet chartered by the Cuban government.

Dr. Garcia is understood to have been in Havana just last month - on that occasion to take part in an international conference on surgery.

According to the programme for the event, he gave two lectures. One was on peritoneal cancer - a cancer of the lining of the abdomen. The other was on colonic cancer.

But earlier this month, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez said he was certain Cuban leader Fidel Castro did not have cancer, despite allegations by U.S. officials that he has just months to live.

"Fidel does not have cancer, I am well aware of that," Chavez said.

He said Castro had ordered Cuban government officials to keep him informed, and he had been receiving regular updates about the Cuban leader's condition.

Chavez, who said he had spoken to Castro by telephone, said he was going to send him some chocolate because he was recovering from his illness and beginning to diversify his diet.

"When I spoke to him, I sensed he was in good spirits, and we hope comrade Fidel will continue to recuperate," Chavez added. -------Brazilian president to visit Fidel Castro in January

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday that he plans to visit Castro in January 2007, Xinhua reported.

The president said he will travel to Cuba to visit Castro after his trip to Nicaragua, where he will take part in Daniel Ortega's presidential swearing in ceremony on Jan. 10.

He said he had not spoken with Castro recently.

Castro attended Lula's presidential ceremony on Jan. 1, 2003. They have been friends since long before Lula took office as President for the first time. Lula will launch his second term in the position on Jan. 1 next year.