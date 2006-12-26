Ronaldo doubles up as United extend lead

MANCHESTER, England (AFP) -- Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable holiday period continued at Old Trafford Tuesday when he scored twice within four minutes of appearing as a halftime substitute in Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Wigan, to put the Premiership leaders four points clear.

Sir Alex Ferguson gambled by resting five key members of the starting lineup that won 3-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday, a victory that featured two goals from Ronaldo, and his decision seemed a potentially costly one as an injury-hit Wigan doggedly withstood a first half of constant pressure.

By the interval, Ferguson had clearly acknowledged the error of his tactic and brought on Ronaldo, in place of Scotland international Darren Fletcher, in a move that brought instant results.

With defending champions Chelsea having earlier dropped two points in a 2-2 home draw with Reading, the Ronaldo-inspired victory could not have come at a more welcome time for United.

It took Portugal Ronaldo just 68 seconds to succeed where his teammates had failed in the previous 45 minutes.

Paul Scholes's accurate corner found the head of Ronaldo eight yards out and the powerful finish that followed gave Wigan keeper Chris Kirkland no chance.

The goal energized a Premiership-record 76,018 Old Trafford crowd which did not have to wait long for further production from Ronaldo.

This time he scored from his own missed penalty after a clumsy challenge by Gary Teale on Ji-Sung Park left referee Mike Riley with little choice but to award the spot kick.

Having seen his initial shot well saved by Kirkland, Ronaldo slotted the rebound into the open goal.

With Wigan having started with just one man up front, and having failed to create a solitary first half opening, the only question now left to be answered concerned the number of goals United would eventually score.

A third followed just before the hour, and meant United had claimed three goals in around 13 minutes.

John O'Shea's ball forward was met by Wayne Rooney, outjumping Emmerson Boyce and flicking on the ball for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to speed away from Fitz Hall and slot the ball under the advancing Kirkland.

The quality of finishing was in stark contrast to the first half when United enjoyed a glut of possession without finding the net.

Rooney came closest to opening the scoring, after only six minutes, when he met a Wes Brown cross with a close-range shot that brought a fantastic reaction save out of Kirkland.

Rooney missed at least three more chances, including a shot which he screwed just wide of the left-hand post in the 31st minute having controlled Fletcher's excellent through ball with an incredible piece of skill.

The ever-impressive Kirkland also made good saves late in the first half from Scholes's long-range shot and from a close-range Solskjaer header.

Rooney appeared doomed not to get on the scoresheet, a feeling underlined in the 76th minute when good approach play by Ronaldo and Park saw the ball deposited at the feet of the England center-forward who did well to get in an off-balance shot which thundered against the Wigan bar.

For the visitors, faced with an impossible task having gone three goals behind, there was a marginal improvement as the second half wore on.

But Matt Jackson planted a header directly at Edwin van der Sar from a Kevin Kilbane cross and Kilbane, himself, had a 20-yard shot charged down by Wes Brown before David Cotterill's nice turn ended with a shot that passed inches wide of the home goal.

Finally, in injury-time, Mikael Silvestre's clumsy challenge on David Wright resulted in the second penalty of the game, this one put away clinically by Wigan skipper Leighton Baines.