Vocational training centers to be built in ten industrial parks

TEHRAN – Ten technical and vocational training centers aimed at offering the trainings required by industrial and production plants will be built in ten industrial parks across the country.

The training courses required by the factories and production plants in the nation’s industrial parks will be offered in the vocational training centers within them, noted an official with Tehran’s Technical and Vocational Training Organization.

Theoretical concepts taught at the vocational training centers, and experimental work offered at the production plants and other sites inside the industrial parks and in the vicinity, are well integrated to help boost production and increase job opportunities.

Preliminary measures have been taken to set up the nation’s first technical and vocational training center in Eshtehard, a township near the satellite city of Karaj located 50 km west of Tehran.