TMCA to venerate Prophet Muhammad (S) in Iranian Spring

TEHRAN -- The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art plans to hold an art exhibition entitled Iranian Spring in honor of Prophet Muhammad (S) in spring 2007, the curator of the museum announced on Monday.

The exhibition will display paintings and posters inspired by Persian poems, Habibollah Sadeqi said.

The exhibition will also feature a special section showcasing posters bearing poems about the Prophet Muhammad (S).

In addition, TMCA plans to hold a seminar also entitled Iranian Spring on the sidelines of the exhibition.

The TMCA curator, Zahra Rahnavard, Ali Musavi Garmarudi, Qeisar Aminpur, Ali-Asghar Masumi, Mostafa Gudarzi, Soheila Moqaddam, Effat Afzal Tusi, Saed Baqeri, Sadra Lahuti, Ali Rajabi, and Bahman Namvar-Motlaq are the members of the exhibition’s academic council.