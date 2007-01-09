OPEC may cancel oil expansion plans on weaker price

Dubai (Bloomberg) — OPEC nations, the producers of 40 percent of the world's oil, may cancel plans to expand production capacity after crude prices plunged from a record, Kuwait's oil minister said. “We will have to cancel projects if prices continue to fall,'' Ali Jarrah al-Sabah said in a phone interview from Kuwait on Tuesday. “Falling prices will damage our economies.''

Crude oil dropped as much as 30 percent to a low of $54.86 in November since it reached a record $78.40 a barrel on July 14 because of a warmer than expected winter in the U.S. and receding security concerns in OPEC producing nations, such as Nigeria where an insurgency threatened supplies last year.

The ten members of the group that adhere to production quotas, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, plan projects estimated to cost $100 billion to increase daily output capacity to help meet rising demand, according to OPEC's official Web site.

Oil and gas services companies such as Halliburton Co., Schlumberger Ltd. and Technip SA are benefiting from a surge in orders at fields that had previously been deemed too costly to develop before crude oil's surge to a record this year. “The market is still tremendously buoyant,'' said Peter Whitbread, Chief Executive Officer of Lamprell Plc., a U.A.E.- based oil rig builder, in a phone interview on Tuesday. “The only constraint that we see is because of shortages in engineering capacity.''

Producers need higher prices to help pay for meeting total world energy demand through 2030, which has swollen by $3 trillion in a year because of higher industry costs, especially in oil and gas, according to the International Energy Agency's annual report.

Qatar's energy minister Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiyah last year said that rising development costs may postpone construction of oil and gas ventures in the Persian Gulf, a view he reiterated in April.

Kuwait, which holds 9 percent of the world's oil reserves, plans to spend $2 billion a year to rehabilitate oil production facilities and develop new fields in an effort to boost output to 4 million barrels a day by 2020.

“Changes in the oil price, the dollar exchange rate and the rising cost of services and materials cause producers to review whether all the projects they have planned remain commercially viable,'' said Iain Brown, upstream research manager at Wood Mackenzie Ltd., by phone on Tuesday.

The dollar was down about 10 percent against the euro last year. It may face more pressure in 2007 because Venezuela and other oil producers including the United Arab Emirates, that sell their crude in dollars, plan to funnel more oil revenue into the single European currency.

The Kuwaiti minister said crude shouldn't be allowed to fall “below $55 a barrel.'' Kuwait, which pumped 2.4 million barrels a day last month, is OPEC's fifth biggest producer after Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

OPEC countries agreed to cut output by 1.2 million barrels a day starting Nov. 1, and a further 500,000 barrels a day from Feb. 1. Prices have fallen 9 percent since the December agreement to cut output.

Output from the group only fell 245,000 barrels a day, or 0.8 percent, last month, according to a Bloomberg survey of oil companies, producers and analysts. Daily production declined 550,000 barrels in November.

Al-Sabah said OPEC members should comply with existing output cuts before considering any emergency gathering ahead of the group's next scheduled meeting in March. “We are committed to reductions agreed in Abuja, and I think we need more compliance,'' he said.

Crude oil for February delivery dropped as much as $1.03, or 1.8 percent, to $55.06 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract traded at $55.06 at 11:50 a.m. in London.