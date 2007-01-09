India's economy to grow at 9%

NEW DELHI (AP) -- India's economy will likely grow at a record pace of almost 9 percent this fiscal year, but rising inflation was a cause for concern, the country's finance minister said Tuesday.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said he was also worried that some industries were persistently underperforming despite the buoyancy of the broader economy.

India's economy expanded 9.1 percent in the first half of the current fiscal year that ends in March 2007, and Chidambaram said he expected full-year growth to be almost 9 percent.

That would be a record and bring India's economic expansion – averaging at more than 8 percent over the past three years – close to the Chinese. The current record for growth in the Indian economy was 8.5 percent in 2003. The Indian economy grew 8.4 percent last fiscal year.

"We look back with considerable satisfaction in what has been achieved in the past year ... (but) the only dark cloud as the year came to close was rising inflation," Chidambaram told business leaders at the annual meeting of the Federation of Indian chambers of Commerce and Industry.

India's inflation climbed to 5.5 percent in the week ended Dec. 23, despite falling fuel and raw material prices in recent weeks.

Chidambaram said the latest upturn in inflation was mostly driven by a rise in prices of some manufactured products.

"Even a 4 percent inflation is unacceptable," Chidambaram said, warning rising inflation could push up interest rates and slow economic growth in coming years.

India's central bank has already increased some key rates and commercial banks have increased their lending and deposit rates by a half to a full percentage point in recent months.

Chidambaram said he was also concerned over the uneven spread of the growth process in the manufacturing sector.

While overall manufacturing output registered about 10 percent year-on-year growth in the first two quarters of the current fiscal years, several industries showed contraction, he said.

These industries included food processing, paper, leather, chemicals and basic metals.

He asked business leaders to look into why production was slackening these sectors. Some of these industries are labor-intensive and a contraction could fuel unemployment.