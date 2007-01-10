Philippine soldiers kill Al-Qaeda-linked bomber

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AFP) -- Soldiers in the Philippines have killed a bomb expert from the Abu Sayyaf group linked to Al-Qaeda in a jungle clash, a military spokesmen said Wednesday.

Binang Sali, also known as Abu Freedom, was slain by army rangers in the jungles of Mount Pula late Tuesday in the southern island of Jolo, said regional military chief Lieutenant General Eugenio Cedo.

Sali's body and his .45 caliber pistol were recovered after the clash but his other followers escaped, Cedo said.

Sali is believed responsible for a string of bombings in Jolo island and had trained other Abu Sayyaf members to carry out bombings and assassinations, the military added.

The Abu Sayyaf group has been blamed for the worst terror attacks in Philippine history, including bombings and mass kidnappings. Security officials have linked it to the Al-Qaeda network of Osama bin Laden.

Abu Sayyaf leaders are on the run from a military offensive in the southern island of Jolo.

Military chief General Hermogenes Esperon said membership of the group was believed to be down to about 450.