U.S. Stealth fighters to be deployed in South Korea

SEOUL (AFP) -- The United States is sending between 15 and 24 radar-evading Stealth fighters to South Korea this month, the U.S. military said Wednesday.

"One squadron of F-117 Nighthawk Stealth fighters will be deployed this month," said Kim Yong-Kyu, a spokesman for U.S. Forces Korea. One squadron of fighters has between 15 and 24 aircraft.

"This is a routine deployment," he said, adding that the move had nothing to do with any particular threat. He declined to give further details, including where and for how long the fighters will be deployed.

Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, where the fighters are based, said in a Web posting that the fighters left earlier this week for South Korea.

General B.B. Bell, the commander of U.S. forces in South Korea, said Tuesday he believes North Korea will test a second nuclear bomb at some time in the future, following its first test on October 9.

Bell heads 29,000 US troops in the peninsula, supporting South Korea's 680,000-strong armed forces against any attack.

The latest round of six-nation talks on the North's nuclear program ended in Beijing in December without a breakthrough.

The U.S. State Department has said the talks could resume as early as this month.