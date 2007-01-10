Gasol and Grizzlies bear down against Lakers

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AFP) -- Pau Gasol and the lowly Memphis Grizzlies again got a boost from a National Basketball Association meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Gasol collected 26 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Miller added 25 points as the Grizzlies used a high-scoring third quarter to key a 128-118 victory over the Lakers and end a two-game skid.

Damon Stoudamire scored 16 points for the Grizzlies, who improved to 3-3 under interim coach Tony Barone.

The Grizzlies have had a lot of success against the Lakers in recent years, winning eight of their last nine contests, including six of seven at home.

On Tuesday, Gasol showed glimpses of his All-Star form, dominating the paint with a variety of post moves as Miller provided support from the perimeter.

Memphis took control in the third quarter when they outscored Los Angeles 46-22. Miller scored 14 points in the period on 6-of-8 shooting.

Kobe Bryant scored 25 points for the Lakers, who shot just 42 percent and saw their season-high four-game winning streak end.