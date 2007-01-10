Prevent wrinkles

Wrinkles are a natural result of the skin's loss of elasticity as it ages. But some behaviors can speed up the process and cause wrinkles prematurely. Here are suggestions on how to retain your skin's youthful glow, courtesy of the Nemours Foundation:

-- Avoid prolonged, direct exposure to sunlight. If you do have to be out in the sun, protect your skin with a hat and plenty of sunscreen.

-- Don't use tanning beds.

-- Don't smoke.

-- Drink plenty of water regularly.

-- Keep your skin well-moistened with creams and lotions. (HealthDay News)