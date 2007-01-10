Bank of Portugal raises 2007 economic growth estimate

LISBON (AFP) -- Portugal's central bank on Tuesday raised its economic growth forecast for 2007 to 1.8 percent from 1.5 percent forecast in July, based on strong domestic export growth and higher domestic demand.

Gross domestic product (GDP) should expand by 2.1 percent in 2008, the Bank of Portugal estimated in its winter economic bulletin.

It kept its growth forecast for last year, when the economy began to emerge from a period of sluggish growth, unchanged at 1.2 percent.

"This evolution of economic activity represents a clear recovery in the rhythm of growth when compared to the recent past," it said.

Since taking office in March 2005, Portugal's Socialist Prime Minister Jose Socrates has sought to revive the nation's economy by cutting red tape and boosting Portuguese exports to countries outside of the European Union.

The central bank predicts exports will grow by 6.2 percent in 2007 after expanding by 9.3 percent last year. It had previously predicted that exports would expand by 8.4 percent in 2006 and by 4.7 percent this year.

The bank predicted inflation of 2.3 percent this year and 2.4 percent in 2008.