What’s in art galleries

Painting, graphics, and photo

* An exhibition of 40 paintings, photos, and graphics by Narges Musavi is to open at the Kamaloddin Behzad Gallery on Jan. 13.

The exhibition will run for five days at the gallery on Shanzdah-e Azar St., Keshavarz Blvd.

* A photo exhibition by Mehrdad Najmabadi opened on Wednesday at the Mah-e Mehr Gallery.

The event runs until Jan. 21 at the gallery at No. 12, Kajabadi St., opposite Mellat Park.

* The Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art is to host an exhibition of calligraphy works by Jamshid Yari-Shirmard from Jan. 14 to 25.

The exhibition features 90 works depicting the name of Prophet Muhammad (S) in various forms.