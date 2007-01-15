Iran, Egypt can dispel suspicions: Rafsanjani

TEHRAN – Expediency Council Chairman Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani said on Monday that Iran and Egypt as two important Islamic states “can dispel suspicions through a transparent and confidential move.”

“Raising differences is a hindrance in developing ties between the countries,” Rasanjani told the Head of Egyptian interests section in Tehran Omar Ahmed Abdul Maguid al-Zayat Rafsanjani said that the two countries have great potential for cooperation and it will not be difficult to reach that stage “if there is a serious will for promoting ties.”

He said Iran and Egypt enjoy special regional and international status, adding,” Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Syria can solve many regional problems especially those of Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine if they take coordinated steps.”