U.S. blames others for its Iraq failure: analyst

TEHRAN (IRIB) -- An Iranian international affairs expert Hassan Beheshtipur said on Sunday that America tries through its new strategy to hold other countries responsible for its failure in Iraq and the Middle East.

Beheshtipur told reporters that the White House’s declared policies are grossly contradictory to its policies in practice.

"Washington has introduced Iran and Syria as instigators of tension in Iraq and has put confrontation against them on its agenda; that's the core of America policies," said Beheshtipur.

He said cooperation among moderate Arab states such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt plus Kuwait against the so-called ‘radical and extremist’ states of Iran and Syria indicates the second feature of the new America strategy.

He added that possibility of involving Baathists, who were to be completely left out, is among the other aspects of the new American strategy in Iraq.

The politician said time is needed for more careful judgment on the new America's Iraq policy.