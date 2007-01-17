VIENNA (IRNA) -- Iranian Ambassador to Switzerland Keyvan Imani and the Chief of Federal Department of Justice and Police -- who is also the Swiss Justice Minister Christoph Blocher -- in a meeting on Wednesday discussed judicial cooperation.

At the meeting, the Iranian diplomat referred to exchange of judicial delegations between the two countries and said, "Joint campaign against drug trafficking and swap of experiences on judicial systems are among the prospective fields of our cooperation.

On his part, Blucher pointed to the thousands-long history of Iran and underlined its significance as a strategic regional country.

Turning to some of the domains of cooperation between the two states, the Swiss minister stressed the readiness of various sections of his country's Justice Ministry and Police for collaboration with their Iranian counterparts.