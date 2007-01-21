Iran to hold tourism exhibition in Tunisia

TEHRAN (CHN) – The chairman of Iran-Tunisia Friendship Association announced that Iran will hold a tourism exhibition in Tunisia in the near future, with the aim of introducing Iran’s culture, traditions, and tourist attractions to the Tunisians.

Roghayeh Hatamipur said that the project is still in its initial phase and the details such as date and exact location of the exhibition have yet to be determined. She also said that the Association is planning to hold similar programs in Tunisia in late September 2007 during World Tourism Week.

“As a non-governmental organization, the Iran-Tunisia Friendship Association has obtained the permission for the exhibition in Tunisia and is planning to choose a suitable Iranian private company for the execution of this plan,” said Hatamipur.

According to her, the Association has established four expert committees such as the committee on culture, art and tourism, aiming at creating a better cultural understanding and expansion of tourism interactions between Iran and Tunisia.