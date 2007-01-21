Security is govt.’s sacred duty: prosecutor general

KERMAN (IRNA) -- Prosecutor General Qorban-Ali Dorri-Najafabadi said that the most fundamental and sacred duties of the Islamic ruling system is to promote security in the community.

He made the remark at the conference of “Promotion of Virtue and Prohibition against Vice”’ in sustainable security in the city of Kerman.

He said that establishment of security, including national, international and social types, is considered as one of the most sensitive tasks of the Islamic government.

Citing verses from one of Quranic chapters, Al-e Omran, he said that on the one hand they prepare the ground for unification, understanding, empathy, will, faith, piety, struggle for divine goals as well as PVPV, on the other hand, these verses express the need for consciousness vis-a-vis the enemies threats and evils as well as their infiltration, spying and hegemony plans," he said.

Dorri-Najafabadi said that the enmity and hostile approach of the U.S., Israel and Britain against Iran is rooted in the Iranian nation's Independence-seeking and love for freedom.