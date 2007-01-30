Eight is enough - eight easy steps to build stronger kids

Dropping the kids off at school, helping them with their math homework or having dinner ready on time are just a few of the everyday tasks that parents perform, and those are the easy ones. "Easy" is rarely used to describe parenting, and for many parents, finding simple, yet effective ways to help their children make positive, responsible choices including the choice to avoid alcohol use and other risky behaviors takes a lot of patience and creativity. The good news for parents -- there are many real, everyday actions they can take to impact their children's decisions.

To help parents and communities bring positive experiences and qualities into the lives of children and youth, Search Institute, an independent non-profit organization that provides leadership, knowledge and resources to promote healthy children and communities, has simplified the 40 Developmental Assets -- tangible, common sense, experiences and qualities essential to raising successful young people, into eight easy categories to build stronger kids and help them to unlock their potential and thrive.

"Our research shows the more Developmental Assets young people experience, the more likely they are to engage in positive or thriving behaviors, such as succeeding in school, helping others, maintaining good health and avoiding high-risk behaviors, including underage drinking, violence and illegal drug use," says Dr. Peter L. Benson, president and CEO of Search Institute.

Search Institute offers eight easy ways parents or any adult with children in their lives can help to build Developmental Assets -- one for each category of assets.

1. SUPPORT young people with your caring and attention -- Children thrive when they receive encouragement, support, and love from parents and other family members.

2. EMPOWER them to use their abilities to help others -- Adolescents should be encouraged to be active contributors inside and outside the home, taking on appropriate responsibilities for themselves, their families, their communities and the organizations to which they belong.

3. Set reasonable BOUNDARIES AND have high EXPECTATIONS -- Children need to know what's expected of them at home, at school, and other places they spend time. They also need clear rules and consequences for what they should and shouldn't do.

4. Help them find activities that make CONSTRUCTIVE USE OF their TIME -- Shared and individual hobbies, spiritual activities, volunteer work, youth programs, and quality time at home also play a role in your child's healthy development.

5. Spark their COMMITMENT TO LEARNING -- Nurturing a lifelong commitment to learning begins with the belief that all young people can learn -- and that all young people have something they can teach others, even adults.

6. Guide them toward a life based on POSITIVE VALUES -- By talking with your children about what's really important to your family (such as honesty and responsibility), you help your children develop an internal "compass" that guides their choices.

7. Help them develop SOCIAL COMPETENCIES and life skills -- Every child needs to learn how to build relationships, make decisions, resolve disagreements, cope with challenges, and get along with many different kinds of people.

8. Celebrate their uniqueness and affirm their POSITIVE IDENTITY -- A strong sense of their own power, purpose, worth, and promise helps young people make wise decisions. (Source: eveningtimes.com)