Fears over deadly hospital bugs

The deadly Clostridium difficile hospital bug is on the rise, while MRSA superbug rates are falling too slowly to meet government targets.

The Health Protection Agency figures show the C. difficile rate rose by 5.5% in England during the first three quarters of 2006 to 42,625.

The MRSA rate fell by 5% to 3,391, but if trends continue the target of halving cases by 2008 will be missed.

HPA officials said there was still much to be done to get a grip on the bugs. -------Increase

Dr. Georgina Duckworth, a hospital infection expert at the HPA, said: "While there are some encouraging signs in today's figures, there clearly remains much to be done.

"Cases of Clostridium difficile infection continue to rise - there may be some slowing down in the rate of increase, but it is too early to say for sure. "With MRSA rates we are still seeing a plateau rather than any significant decrease, but the good news is that we can now say with confidence that reported rates are no longer rising."

In November 2004, then health secretary John Reid pledged MRSA rates would be halved by April 2008.

But a leaked government memo, sent to ministers by a Department of Health official, has predicted it would only be cut by a third by then.

Ministers have asked NHS trusts to set their own targets to reduce C. difficile rates. --------Illness

C. difficile is a bacterium found in the gut of up to 3% of healthy adults and 66% of infants, where it rarely causes problems.

However, it can cause illness when its growth goes unchecked. For example, treatment with certain antibiotics can disturb the balance of "normal" bacteria in the gut, allowing C. difficile to thrive.

It can cause mild or severe diarrhoea, or in some cases severe inflammation of the bowel which can be life threatening.

MRSA stands for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, but is shorthand for any strain of Staphylococcus bacteria which is resistant to one or more conventional antibiotics.

MRSA infections can cause a broad range of symptoms depending on the part of the body that is infected. These may include surgical wounds, burns, catheter sites, eye, skin and blood. (Source: BBC)