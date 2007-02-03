NDC starts drilling of 9th well at Turkmen field

TEHRAN — Iran’s North Drilling Company (NDC) has recently started the drilling of the ninth well at a Turkmen hydrocarbon field, the NDC Managing Director Asghar Rafiie said here on Saturday.

The NDC is using Iran-Khazar Rig for the drilling at the Turkmen field, he told the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), without going into details.

The Iranian company is carrying out drilling operations at the Turkmenistan's hydrocarbon fields, according to an agreement signed with the Caspian Sea littoral state in 2004. The company is tasked to drill a total of ten wells by May 2007.

NDC is a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) which is engaged in offshore and onshore drilling activities through the use of semi-submersible, jack-up, and heavy land drilling rigs.