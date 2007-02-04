IAEA constantly monitoring Iran nuclear activities: official

TEHRAN – “What the IAEA has to report and what we always hear from its officials is that it is constantly supervising Iran’s nuclear activities,” Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Director Gholamreza Aqazadeh said on Sunday.

“ElBaradei cannot say that Iran has failed to act within the international law,” Aqazadeh told reporters following a meeting with NAM and G77 ambassadors.

Envoys from the Group of 77 and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) troika visited the Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility on Saturday.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Mohamed ElBaradei is to file a report by February 21 to the Security Council on Iranian compliance with the UN call for it to freeze all enrichment work.

Aqazadeh opined as long as Iran’s nuclear dossier is viewed politically the problems will not be resolved or the IAEA will not be willing to do so.

The UN Security Council passed Resolution 1737 on December 23 imposing sanctions on Iran’s trade in nuclear material and technology as Iran refused to stop its enrichment activities.

There are legal problems with the resolution and “we have already announced that we will not implement it,” Aqazadeh noted.

As a signatory to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran is legally entitled to enrich uranium.

The diplomatic delegation touring the nuclear site near the central Iranian city of Isfahan included ambassadors from Algeria, Cuba, Egypt, Malaysia, and Sudan, and the Syrian representative of the Arab League.

These countries admit that the current nuclear standoff between the West and Tehran is not just limited to Iran, he said, adding that they believe it will influence all Third World countries in the future.

Efforts by members of NAM to resolve Iran’s nuclear issue will eventually be to their own benefit, he added.

“We have also planned to have envoys from the West visit the nuclear sites in the future,” Aqazadeh stated, adding that the reporters can also visit the main nuclear facility in Natanz in the next few days.