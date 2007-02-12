Tehran set to continue nuclear activities under NPT, says MP

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Chairman Alaeddin Borujerdi underscored Iran's decision to continue its peaceful nuclear activities within the framework set by the NPT.

Borujerdi, speaking to IRNA, highlighted the massive participation of the Iranian nation in the Bahman 22 (February 11) rallies marking the 28th anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.

"On February 11, the U.S. realized that it was facing the ire of a nation with the obstructions it had placed in the way of Iran's peaceful nuclear program," he said.

"We will continue our peaceful nuclear activities in accordance with international regulations and will not even wait for technical help from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," he added.

He said that the U.S. was aware that it was not opposing the government but entire nation whose inalienable right it was refusing to acknowledge. "Undoubtedly, U.S. statesmen know they cannot continue opposing the nation and have no option but to amend their policies."

The Majlis deputy said "the great Iranian people on Feb 11 showed to the world their national strength and determination to assert their right."

"Inspite of the heavy political pressure and constant threats of the U.S. and a resolution passed against the country, the great Iranian nation once again showed it will not yield to these tactics and will defend its rights."

"Iran's decision to continue its peaceful nuclear activities within the framework of international law, rules and regulations and with strong support from the Iranian people leaves the West no other option but to modify its policies on Iran's peaceful nuclear case," Borujerdi said.

Pointing to remarks of Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani on the sidelines of the 43rd Conference on Security Policy in Munich, Germany, the MP said: "We will witness positive outcomes of the talks held by officials in charge of Iran's peaceful nuclear dossier soon."

He further referred to the decision of the IAEA to decrease its technical cooperation with Iran, saying "the IAEA has a duty to provide technical cooperation to Iran and this is an issue which is also stressed in the agency's article of association."

The parliamentarian claimed that pressure imposed by the IAEA and Director General Mohamed ElBaradei on Iran violates the agency's regulations, and added that "ElBaradei should not sacrifice IAEA regulations for political exigencies considering the fact that such an approach will weaken the agency's prestige as an international organization responsible for supervising the peaceful nuclear activities of member states.