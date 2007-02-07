Four officers held over Iranian diplomat kidnapping

BAGHDAD (AFP) - Four Iraqi military officers have been detained over the kidnapping of an Iranian diplomat in Baghdad, Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari said Wednesday.

"Those detained are (Iraqi) military officers. But there is some questioning about their affiliations and who is ordering them to do these things," Zebari told reporters.

"There are doubts that the four are affiliated with government entities," he added, without elaborating.

Jalal Sharafi, 40, the second secretary at the Iranian embassy in Baghdad, was abducted in Karrada, a predominantly Shiite southeastern district of the capital, on Sunday by gunmen dressed in Iraqi army uniforms.

Iraq and Iran are working closely to resolve the kidnapping, an official at Tehran's embassy said Wednesday.

"There is a very close cooperation with the Iraqi government in this regard," a top official told AFP, noting that Iranian ambassador Hasan Kazemi Qmi had met both Zebari and defense minister Abdel Qader Jassim Mohammed to discuss the situation.

"We are working on this issue. We hope we can achieve something positive but I cannot reveal anything" for the moment, the official said.

He added that Sharafi, who had been working in Baghdad for two years, had just visited a soon-to-be-opened branch of the Iranian state-owned Bank Melli and was seized as he did some shopping nearby.

On Tuesday, the Iranian foreign ministry blamed a group linked to the Iraqi Defense Ministry, and indirectly U.S. forces, for the abduction.

Zebari also insisted that the U.S. troops were not involved in the kidnapping.

"We were in continuous contact with the Americans and they confirmed to us that they had nothing to do with this incident at all," he said. "I take their words and believe in what they say." Zebari said the investigation into the kidnapping will be completed Wednesday and "a report will be handed to the office of the Prime Minister."