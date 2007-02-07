Exchange rates will play role in G7 discussions: Germany

BERLIN (AFP) -- Germany, the host nation of this weekend's G7 finance summit, insisted Wednesday that exchange rates would figure in the discussions of the Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank chiefs. "As with all G7 finance summits, exchange rates will play a role" in discussions on the global economy, Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Mirow told a press briefing here. "The yen is an important currency, along with others."

But Mirow declined to say whether a specific country and its currency would be singled out for special mention in the final communiqué at the end of the summit.

The Group of Seven comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, whose finance ministers and central bank chiefs are scheduled to meet in the German city of Essen for a two-day summit starting Friday.

In the run-up to the meeting, much debate has been focused on the declining value of the yen, which penalizes euro zone exports.

And the European members of the G7 have been pushing for the matter to be discussed.

But the United States has indicated that it would not take part in any concerted effort to drive the yen higher, rendering it unlikely that the Japanese currency would be mentioned specifically in the final communiqué.

Another currency frequently discussed in the run-up to the G7 meeting is the Chinese yuan.

China stands accused of massaging its exchange rate to depress the yuan's value and so boost the razor-sharp competitiveness of its exports.

China is one of a number of non-G7 participants invited as guests to the meeting, alongside officials from Brazil, India, Mexico, Russia and South America.

Mirow noted it was not the first time that China had been invited to such a meeting.

"And we want to do it more regularly in future," he said.

On the topic of Germany's campaign for increased transparency of hedge funds, Mirow said no concrete decision was expected to emerge from the meeting this weekend.

"Germany is not aiming for a result in 2007," Mirow said, saying the issue was a "continuous process" that would be tackled again in 2008 when Japan took over the rotating presidency of the G7 and G8 groupings. The G8 includes the G7 members plus Russia.

Berlin has long campaigned for increased regulation of so-called hedge funds -- highly speculative and aggressive investment funds that are estimated to manage 1.3 trillion dollars in assets worldwide -- and has made it one of the focal issues of its G8 presidency.

Mirow said he presumed the issue would be included in the final communiqué, but it would be more a timetable for subsequent action than any concrete decisions.

Discussions would be based on a report published by the International Monetary Fund three weeks ago. Mirow said it was necessary to act "as quickly as possible, while taking the time to make sure that everyone is in agreement. Otherwise, it's useless."

"Nothing can replace joint action by the G7 countries," he said, noting that the U.S. and Britain were home to most hedge funds.

Washington and London have long been reluctant to join in the campaign for increased transparency or even regulation of hedge funds.

But "discussion, particularly in the U.S., has changed from a year ago," Mirow said.