German manufacturing orders down in December

FRANKFURT (AFP) -- Orders placed with companies in the German manufacturing sector slipped slightly in December as a result of declining interest from abroad, official data showed.

The Economy Ministry in Berlin calculated that German manufacturing orders eased by 0.2 percent in December from the figure for November, after rising by 0.8 percent the previous month.

Analysts had been penciling in a modest increase in manufacturing orders in December.

Export orders were down by 0.4 percent in December from November, while domestic orders edged up by 0.2 percent month-on-month.

A sector breakdown showed that orders placed with manufacturers of consumer goods slumped by 4.9 percent on a monthly basis in December.

Orders for capital goods were down by 0.5 percent, while orders for semi-finished goods rose by 0.3 percent.

Using a two-month comparison to iron out seasonal fluctuations, German manufacturing orders increased by 0.4 percent in November and December combined from the figure for September and October, the ministry said.