Economic news in brief (Feb. 12)

Iran’s seafood exports hit $40.3m in 10 months

TEHRAN – Some 22,436 tons of seafood, valued at over $40.33 million, was exported from Iran in the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2006-January 20, 2007).

This showed 13.4 percent increase in terms of value compared to the corresponding period last year. Fresh, frozen and smoked fish totally accounted for slightly more than 24 million dollars of the exported volume, while shrimp exports reached $6.4 million. Export of caviar fish (sturgeon) attained 9.9 million dollars, down 25.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

UAE, China, main destinations for Iran’s non-oil exports: ICC chief

TEHRAN – The Persian Gulf state of the UAE was the main destination for Iran’s non-oil exports in a ten-month period since the beginning of the current Iranian year (ends March 20, 2007), the secretary-general of the Iranian Chamber of Cooperatives said Monday.

“This country was followed by China, which imported 6,972 tons of the volume for $1.405 billion dollars,” he added, noting these two states totally imported 40.9 percent of the volume. He pointed to Iraq (7.5%), India (5.2%), Singapore (4.7%), Italy (4.1%), Holland (2.6%), Saudi Arabia (2.4%) and Afghanistan (2.4%) as the other major buyers of Iran’s non-oil products in the said period.

Mahshahr petrochemical projects 65% complete

AHVAZ, Khuzestan Prov. – The average physical progress of seven petrochemical projects in the Mahshahr Special Economic Zone has reached 65%, IRNA reported on Monday.

The light polyethylene project at the Laleh Petrochemicals is all but over, while the second PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plant at the Tondguyan Petrochemical Co. is more than 94 percent complete and the first phase of isocyanate production at the Karun Petrochemicals has only 4.4 percent to be complete. Arvand Petrochemical Co.’s PVC production and a light polyethylene project at the Amir Kabir Petrochemical Complex will be also completed in the next few months. Mahshahr special zone, which covers 1,700 hectares of land near the port city of Mahshahr, was established eight years ago and is projected to expand to 2,300 hectares as more development plans come on stream in the region.

Iran to increase telecom exports to Iraq: industrialist

TEHRAN – After Afghanistan, the Iranian exporters of telecommunications equipments have targeted Iraq, ILNA quoted the director of the Iran Telecommunications Manufacturing Company as saying on Monday.

“We are producing high quality equipments that can compare with foreign-made equipments,” claimed Mohammad Mottale’, pointing out they had recently held negotiations with the related Iraqi telecom officials over the export of Iranian-made equipments to this neighboring country. Asked if possible sanctions could affect the industry, he noted that maybe that would urge the officials to make use of the domestic manpower potential and thus may result in a higher output.

TSE trade down 76.93%

TEHRAN – Over 12.1 shares were exchanged for Rls.33.78 billion at the Tehran Stock Exchange on Monday, down 79.93 percent compared to the last trading day (Saturday, Feb. 10).

According to ILNA, the main index (TEPIX) surged 2.54 points on Monday to 9,888.18 and the main board index rose 1.32 points to 9,868.04, while the financial intermediation index fell 0.6 points to 20,722.41. The secondary board index was also up 5.51 points to 9,174.99 and the industrial index soared 2.2 points to 7,870.94.

ECO RPC meeting to be held in Tehran next week

TEHRAN – The seventeenth meeting of the Regional Planning Council (RPC) of the Economic Cooperation Organization will kick off here on February 19.

The four-day event will be organized by the ECO secretariat located in No. 1, Golbu Alley, South Kamraniyeh, north of the capital city Tehran.