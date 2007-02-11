Bammer holds off Dulko to take Pattaya Open

PATTAYA, Thailand (AFP) -- Sybille Bammer held off three match points to defeat sixth-seed Gisela Dulko 7-5 3-6 7-5 on Sunday to claim the Pattaya Open.

It was the first title of her career for the unseeded 26-year-old left-hander, and established her as one a few mothers to win a major event. "I feel great and I'm very happy," said Bammer. "Both of us wanted to win and it was a big fight, but unfortunately only one can win because I think today we were both winners."

The outcome of the match hung in the balance until the final game, after Dulko had appeared to be on her way to victory in the third set.

Looking for her own first title after finishing runner-up in Hobart in 2005, Dulko held three match points on Bammer's serve at 5-3, served for the match at 5-4 and then dropped her serve again at 6-5.

It was an impressive turnaround by Bammer, who appeared to be tiring against a composed and increasingly confident Dulko.

But the Argentine paid the penalty for failing to convert a stream of break points. She finished the two-hour, 55-minute match having won just six of 18, while Bammer took seven of her 10 break point opportunities.

Dulko was also hindered by difficulty in putting her first serve into play, while Bammer served well and by hitting the ball deep often forcing errors.

Seven of the 12 games in the first set went against serve, but that did not indicate a weakness by either player in what was generally a high-quality contest.

After Bammer had edged the opening set, Dulko played more aggressively and mixed up her game with several dropshots to level the match at one set all.

Bammer then broke to lead 2-0 in the deciding set, but her lead was short-lived as Dulko immediately broke back and then broke again to lead 3-2 when Bammer sent a backhand wide.

Dulko went on to lead 5-3 and appeared to have enough momentum to carry her to victory, but Bammer staged a remarkable comeback and snapped up the next four games.

"She was playing really good topspin balls, heavy spins and it bounced very high and it was very difficult for me to play my game," Bammer said. "But I tried to keep fighting and tried to play a little bit more aggressive, because from 2-0 to 2-4 in the third set I was playing a bit too slow and she was playing good with fast balls and she made me run with short angles and she was really aggressive."

Dulko was disappointed to have lost after coming so close to victory.

"It was unbelievably close, but you never know in tennis until the last ball is over," said Dulko. "I feel a little bit disappointed of course. I had a few match points and was close to winning the title, but she did a good effort. It was a really tough match, I think the longest one I have ever played. "Anyway, I'm happy I played a final again and feel inside my tennis back again. I feel good, so it was a good week.