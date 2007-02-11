Svindal succeeds Miller and is Norway's first downhill king

ARE, Sweden (AFP) -- Aksel Lund Svindal blazed a trail down a familiar downhill course to claim his and Norway's first gold in the men's blue riband event here at the world ski championships on Sunday.

Canada's Jan Hudec finished second with Patrik Jaerbyn of Sweden taking the bronze medal in third.

Svindal, the overall World Cup leader this season, left a host of favorites including all four Austrians and defending champion Bode Miller out of the reckoning with a scorching, flawless run in a time of 1min 44.68sec.

Established downhillers Hermann Maier, Michael Walchhofer and Fritz Strobl all failed to knock Svindal off the leaderboard, leaving the Austrians without a skier on the downhill podium for the first time since 1997.

Up and coming speedster Mario Scheiber (AUT) was their fastest skier on the day, coming in eighth at 1.31 adrift.

After a delayed start because of poor visibility the 24-year-old Svindal benefited from slightly better conditions than some of the field as fog played havoc with the middle part of the 2.92km long Olympia course.

However the blistering run which won him his first world title undeniably made the difference.

He said a lull in proceedings after 11 skiers had finished –to allow the fog to clear -- had not interrupted his plans.

"The delayed start and the interruption wasn't a problem for me," said Svindal, who won the downhill here at the World Cup finals last year. "What I feel inside me is hard to express. I've been lucky today: my friends and my family are here to see me."

Hudec had taken a shock early lead after starting with bib number two. The Canadian held on and was still hopeful until Svindal, with bib 21, produced a scorcher to knock him into second place.

The Norwegian's 0.24sec deficit to Hudec at the first checkpoint soon evaporated as he picked up speed. Soon, Svindal was 0.52 faster than Hudec and had the Norwegian fans gasping when he finished 0.72 ahead.

American Bode Miller flattered to deceive after a fast start.

The 29-year-old defending champion picked up error after error in his bid to unseat Svindal before finishing 1.27secs behind.

Maier fell out of the reckoning early in the race and was soon nearly two seconds adrift.

He finished 1.75 behind Svindal while Walchhofer, the Austrians' last chance for a medal with bib number 30, saw his promising start melt away dramatically.

He was level with Svindal at the first time check but then a first wobble in the top gulley was immediately followed by his collision with a gate. By the end he finished 1.88 adrift.

Strobl, the 2002 Olympic champion, had earlier finished 2.02 adrift. France's reigning Olympic champion Antoine Deneriaz was also disappointing.

"I expected to be battling for a place," lamented the Frenchman, who finished out of the top 30.

Liechtenstein's Marco Buechel had dominated training on Friday but agonisingly crashed out as he rocketed round a bend near the top of the course.

Norway's last medal in the discipline at world level came thanks to Kjetil Andre Aamodt, who won a silver behind Walchhofer in 2003.