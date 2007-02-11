Iran’s veteran violin virtuoso Baharlu dies

TEHRAN -- Shortly after the death of veteran Iranian violinist Parviz Yahaqi, it was maestro Mohammad Baharlu’s turn.

Baharlu, 78, died of a heart disease at his house here this morning, his longtime friend and fellow musician told MNA.

“Besides his artistic taste, Baharlu had a high technique. He trained many students who are performing at famous orchestras across the globe,” Alireza Ebrahimi added.

Ebrahimi noted that Baharlu is considered as the oldest violin maestro who wrote a six-volume guidebook on playing violin according to Iranian style.

He founded a music training institute when he was 18.

Under traditional Iranian music magnate Abolhassan Saba, Baharlu mastered the art and started teaching and creating music pieces while avoiding fuss in his career.