Iran’s first intl. refining seminar slated for Feb. 17-18

TEHRAN — Iran’s first international seminar on the refining industry will begin here on 17 February and will run for two days, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Being in line with the policies and plans of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), the seminar is pursuing to attract financial supporters to make significant developments in Iran’s refining industry.

The promotion of technical know-how through the attraction of domestic and foreign investments, and the achievement of national development goals are other aims behind the event.

The seminar will focus on offering Iran’s potentials in carrying out refining projects as well as transferring and distributing oil products.

In addition, it will underline the role of Iranian companies in the implementation of projects to develop refineries at the Iranian cities of Arak and Bandar Abbas.

Some 250 Iranian experts and ministers, and heads of Iranian and international oil companies will attend the seminar.

The event is due to be held at the IRIB International Conference Center (IICC).