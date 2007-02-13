Putin welcomes gas version of OPEC

DOHA (AFP) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday welcomed the idea of creating a gas version of the oil cartel OPEC on his arrival in the gas-rich emirate of Qatar. "Who said that we rejected the idea of creating a gas cartel," Russia's Ria Novosti agency quoted Putin as telling journalists.

"We haven't rejected anything. I said it was an interesting proposition."

"Are we going to create this cartel, do we need it, that's another discussion," he added on his arrival in Qatar, which has the world's third largest gas reserves after Russia and Iran.

"It is important for us to understand each other, to cooperate, to work on common approaches for the creation of unified conditions for consumers," Putin was quoted as saying by the Itar-Tass agency.

Putin arrived from Riyadh where he offered to help Saudi Arabia develop atomic energy and pledged to develop ties with the Islamic world on the first leg of a regional tour to boost military and energy ties with traditional US allies.

Russian media reported that a Russian delegation would visit Qatar in April for a conference on gas.