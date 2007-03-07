Teenager killed in Somalia at anti-Ethiopian protest

MOGADISHU (AFP) -- A teenage boy was killed at anti-Ethiopian protests Saturday in the restive Somali capital Mogadishu from where government troops and their Addis Ababa allies forced out an Islamist movement last month.

At the same time, the government vowed to rout Islamist fighters from a remote forest hideout in the south of the lawless nation where they have been holed up since abandoning all their strongholds in central and southern Somalia.

Police confirmed the killing of the 13-year-old boy in Mogadishu's southern Tarbunka district, but said it was in self-defense after a protesting crowd threw stones at passing government troops.

"Some people threw stones at government forces (who) opened fire, killing one of them," said Mohamed Ibrahim Gure, a police officer. The boy's father, Omar Halame Rage, told AFP: "My son was from school. He was going with some people who were demonstrating. Some government troops and Ethiopian forces opened fire to disperse the crowds and my son was hit by a bullet."

"They shot him in the back and the bullet shattered his heart. This is unacceptable and an inhuman action. We don't need those Ethiopian forces with their government soldiers if they are shooting our children," he added.

The police did not say whether Ethiopian forces were involved in the incident.

Saturday's demonstration was the third in Mogadishu since Ethiopia-backed Somali government troops arrived on December 28, forcing out the Islamists who had governed the city since June.

In the next week Ethiopian and government forces pursued the Islamists south almost as far as the Kenyan border.

"The Islamists are hiding in the forest but we will continue to track them down until none of them is left in the forest," Abdulrasaq Afgebub, a senior government commander told AFP by telephone from Kismayo, a southern port town and the last bastion from where the Islamists withdrew last week.

At a separate demonstration south of the capital earlier Saturday, Ethiopian troops fired shots in the air to disperse demonstrators denouncing their presence and a disarmament plan that has gone largely unheeded.

Other anti-Ethiopian protests erupted mainly in southern Mogadishu, with small groups of demonstrators setting light to tires and forcing shopkeepers to shut their businesses.

The government has indefinitely postponed the disarmament plan that was ordered by Prime Minister Ali Mohamed Gedi as the government mulled relocating to the capital from the south central town of Baidoa.

Gedi and Ahmed have appealed for speedy deployment of foreign peacekeepers to help stabilize the country bedeviled by years of bloody violence.

At an international meeting on Somalia Friday, host Kenya warned that failure by the world to act immediately would lead to a vacuum that would be exploited by warlords and other extremist forces.

Somalia, a nation of some 10 million, has lacked an effective central authority since plunging into chaos after the 1991 ouster of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre.

The transitional government was formed in Kenya in 2004 and returned to Somalia the following year but, unable to go to Mogadishu, set up in Baidoa.

It remained largely powerless until Ethiopia weighed in against the growing strength of the Islamists, who had been establishing order but were accused by the United States of having links with the Al-Qaeda movement.

Somalia's President Abdelahi Yusuf Ahmed was on Saturday in Addis Ababa where he met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, Ethiopian television reported, without giving any details of the meeting.

Meanwhile a delegation from the Islamists was in Yemen for talks aimed at starting a dialogue with the government, as top U.S. Africa envoy Jendayi Frazer held talks with Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh on the Somalian situation.

A Yemeni government source said that a top Islamic Courts foreign affairs official, Sheikh Ibrahim Hassan Adow, was in Sanaa at the head of a team for talks linked to Yemeni efforts to promote reconciliation in Somalia.

Frazer met with Saleh to brief him on U.S. efforts "to enhance security and stability in Somalia and achieve lasting Somali reconciliation," according to the Yemeni Saba news agency. The U.S. diplomat said at Friday's meeting in Nairobi that the Somali government should "reach out very broadly (to) include moderate elements of the Islamic Courts Union."