Shahram busy composing music for “Gharib’s Life”

TEHRAN -- Saeid Shahram is currently composing the music for the docudrama “Gharib’s Life” directed by Kianush Ayyari.

The TV series features the biography of Mohammad Gharib, the first podiatrist who built children’s hospital in Iran.

“It is too soon to talk on characteristics of the music, but there are many notes to consider, “Shahram told MNA on Wednesday.

“I am studying the book “Memoirs of Dr. Mohammad Gharib” written by his son Hossein. The book contains interesting points about the ups and downs of doctor’s life,” he added.

“What I have so far noticed in the series shows that it aims to revise the history of Iran. I do my best to reflect all the feelings of the director and the crew in the soundtrack,” he vowed.

Shahram had previously made the soundtracks for Ayyari’s two other films “Two Halves of an Apple” in 1991 and “People from Abadan” which won Silver Leopard from the Locarno International Film Festival in 1993.