Oil prices rise above $61 a barrel

LONDON (AP) -- Oil prices rose Monday as a winter storm plowed across the United States, spurring expectations of strong demand for heating oil.

The storm dumped as much as 2 feet of snow in the Midwest, grounding hundreds of airline flights and closing major highways. The National Weather Service said New York and northern New Jersey might get up to 6 inches of snow.

"Oil prices have been driven by the weather as what is perhaps the last winter storm of the year passes through the U.S. Midwest toward the East Coast, driving strong demand in heating oil," said Victor Shum, an energy analyst with Purvin & Gertz in Singapore.

Light, sweet crude for April delivery rose 39 cents to $61.53 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange at midday in Europe. Friday's closing price of $61.14 was the highest since Dec. 22.

April Brent crude on London's ICE Futures exchange rose 50 cents to $61.38 a barrel.

Heating oil prices gained 0.78 cent to $1.7583 a gallon while natural gas futures rose 10.5 cents to $7.860 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Oil prices also were supported by U.S. inventory figures released last Thursday that showed a larger-than-expected decline in distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, as well as a drawdown in gasoline inventories.

Shokri Ghanem, the head of Libya's oil industry, said Monday that he sees U.S. oil prices remaining close to $60 a barrel for the rest of 2007.

"The price will hover around $60 per barrel, maybe moving up or down slightly, for the rest of the year," Dow Jones Newswires quoted him as saying from his office in Tripoli.