Sarkozy to exit French government 'end of March'

PARIS (AFP) -- French right-wing presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy said Sunday on French television that he would step down as interior minister "some time at the end of March" to dedicate himself completely to his campaign.

"Soon! Soon! It will be some time at the end of March," Sarkozy told the M6 television station when asked about the timing of his departure, without giving an exact date for his resignation.

Meanwhile, UMP party sources said Sarkozy would quit his post as interior minister on March 23 at the latest. He has faced criticism for continuing to serve as interior minister while he conducts his campaign.

Sarkozy has long been considered the front-runner in the presidential elections, but a poll published Saturday showed Socialist presidential candidate Segolene Royal gaining ground ahead of the first voting round, scheduled for April 22.