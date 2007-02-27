RAMADI (BBC) -- A car bomb has killed at least 18 Iraqi children near a football pitch in the western city of Ramadi, officials say.

The victims, boys aged 10 to 15, were playing when the bomb went off police in the predominantly Sunni city said.

The attack came as other bombings killed at least 18 people across Iraq. There has been a sharp rise in violence between Iraqi groups in the past year.

Iraqi and U.S. forces have launched an operation aimed at stemming sectarian attacks in the Baghdad area.

Four bombings in the Iraqi capital killed 12 people, including three U.S. soldiers.

Two of the bombings took place in the Karrada commercial area.

Meanwhile, in the northern city of Mosul, a suicide bomber drove a lorry into a police station, killing six people and wounding 38 others.