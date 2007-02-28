Evergreen Santoro finds it simple against Simon

DUBAI (AFP) -- Fabrice Santoro, who caused one of the most dramatic surprises of his long career when he won the Dubai Open title here five years ago, produced another lesser one when he reached the quarterfinals at the age of 34.

The Tahiti-born, Geneva-based Frenchman did that with an unexpectedly one-sided 6-4, 6-2 win over his compatriot, Gilles Simon, an opponent who gained the first ATP Tour title of his career only a fortnight ago at Marseille.

But here in hot middle of the day conditions on the center court, the 22-year-old Simon was able to do himself justice only for the first five games and for the last two.

In between, he lost nine games out of ten, to slip from 3-2 ahead to 5-0 in the second set, as Santoro plied his familiar mixtures of slice from the baseline and quick-eyed attacks at the net.

"I was surprised at what happened," admitted Santoro, once a top 20 player but who these days spends most of his time outside the top 50.

"It was a big surprise for me. I think we had a difficult start, both of us. Two days ago it was perfect conditions but now it was hot and the ball was flying and we had trouble to keep the ball in play. "But when I got into the match I played better, and when I broke him (for 4-3) he went down quite a bit because he was probably nervous, and he knew I was holding my serve."

Santoro's quick win follows his conquest of Tommy Robredo, the fourth-seeded Spaniard, on Monday, and once again he gave the impression of being inspired by his return to the venue where in 2002 he appeared for the final in a wheelchair, not intending to play, and climbed out of it to win the title.

Santoro's game has evolved since then, and he risks many more ventures to the net, though he will may find it more difficult to make that effective when he plays Robin Soderling, the in-form Swede, who followed his conquest of David Ferrer, the eighth-seeded Spaniard, by beating Dominik Hrbaty, the world number 23 from Slovakia, 6-3, 7-5.

Later Tommy Haas, whose triumph in Memphis on Sunday carried him up to number nine in the world, continued to survive a body-shattering schedule in which he flew 17 hours to arrive in the Middle East at 3am on Tuesday morning, and within little more than 36 hours won two matches in a ten-hour different time zone.

After beating Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic on Tuesday -- and the jet lag which stops him sleeping -- Haas has beat Florent Serra of France to reach the quarter-finals.

The 7-6, 6-3 success depending a great deal on a couple of points in the pivotal first set tiebreak which the durable German won 7-5.

A third seed went out when Tomas Berdych was beaten, possibly to the relief of Rafael Nadal, who was due to face the sixth-seeded Czech in the quarterfinals.

The French Open champion from Spain has lost all three of his hard court encounters with Berdych, but the Czech was beaten 7-6, 6-3 by in-form Russian Mikhail Youzhny.

His defeat follows those of Tommy Robredo and David Ferrer, seeded four and eight respectively.