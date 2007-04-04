TEHRAN –- A one-month delay in the collection of associated gases on Kharg Island led to the waste of over $60 million, an Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) official said Wednesday.

Due to the Department of the Environment’s failure in issuing the permit required for the collection of the associated gases, the project was postponed for one month, added Nader Rahimi.

The contractor of the natural gas liquids (NGL) collection project on the island said that the delay has resulted in a great loss.

Currently, over 600 million cubic feet of gas valued at around $2 million flare on the island every day, he warned, however adding the settlement of issues between the company and the department gave the go-ahead to the project.

Natural gas liquids are extracted along with crude oil.