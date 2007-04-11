Britons waste online time 'wilfing'

LONDON (AFP) -- British Internet users spend an average of two days a month surfing the web aimlessly, or "wilfing" as the activity has been dubbed, according to a study released on Tuesday.

More than two thirds of Britons admit to wilfing -- short for what was I looking for? -- while a quarter say they spend 30 percent or more of their time on the Internet surfing without any purpose. Men are bigger wilfers than women, with shopping websites the biggest distractions, according to the study by price comparison website moneysupermarket.com. "The Internet was designed to make it easier for people to access the information they need quickly and conveniently," said Jason Lloyd, head of broadband at the website. "However, our study shows that although people log on with a purpose, they are now being offered so much choice and online distraction that many forget what they are there for, and spend hours aimlessly wilfing instead."

A third of all men admitted that wilfing has harmed their relationship -- perhaps because almost one in five confess they are "distracted" from work or study by adult entertainment websites. "These days there are all manner of websites gunning for our attention," said British television "lifestyle coach" Pete Cohen. "Not allowing ourselves to wilf takes a mixture of planning and willpower."

The research was compiled by the YouGov polling body based on questioning of 2,412 adults.