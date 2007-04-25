Oil prices rally on inventory report

NEW YORK (AP) -- Oil prices rose Wednesday after the government's weekly U.S. petroleum supply report showed a large and unexpected decline in gasoline stockpiles.

Traders overlooked a surprising buildup in crude oil inventories. "This is indeed a bearish report for crude oil," said Tim Evans, energy analyst at Citigroup Global Markets. "But right now, (traders) don't care nearly as much about crude oil as we do about gas."

The report by the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration showed that crude oil inventories rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week ending Friday to 334.5 million barrels. Traders had expected crude oil inventories to fall by 1.2 million barrels on average, according to a Dow Jones Newswires survey of analyst estimates.

On the other hand, gasoline inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels. Analysts had expected a 200,000-barrel increase in gasoline inventories. Distillate stockpiles, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, remained flat as heating oil inventories fell while diesel stockpiles rose.

The report also showed that refinery utilization fell 2.6 percent.

Light, sweet crude for June delivery rose 56 cents to $65.14 in late morning trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex). The contract fell

Brent crude for June delivery gained 96 cents to $68.12 a barrel on the ICE Futures exchange in London.

Gasoline futures, which one would expect to rise strongly on the report, gained 3.26 cents to $2.2415 a gallon.